Maya Rudolph says she is open to return to ‘SNL’ as Kamala Harris

After California Sen. Kamala Harris was named as Joe Biden’s running mate, “Saturday Night Live” alum Maya Rudolph said she is open to reprising her role as Harris on the sketch comedy show.

Rudolph portrayed the senator throughout the Democratic presidential primary debates, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

“I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out I’m sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there,” Maya said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Harris has said in the past that it was an honor to be portrayed by Rudolph.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 12, 2020.