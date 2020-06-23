Men who have cats are less ‘datable,’ study finds

A new study found that it’s harder for a man to get a date from a woman If he plays with a cat.

Women aged between 18 and 24 took part in a study from the College of Veterinary Medicine, Colorado, and were asked to look at pictures of men holding cats and not holding cats.

The authors of the study concluded that men holding cats were viewed as ‘less masculine’ and ‘less dateable’ in both the short term and long term.

The authors of the study said the results are likely due to longstanding cultural stereotypes about the masculinity of cat and dog owners.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired on June 22, 2020.