Meta adds ‘personal boundary’ feature to VR after claims of sexual harassment

5 Live

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Meta will implement a ‘”personal boundary” feature to its Horizon Worlds and Venue virtual experiences after users claimed instances of sexual harassment in VR.

This segment aired on 5 Live on February 4, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News