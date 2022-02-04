Meta adds ‘personal boundary’ feature to VR after claims of sexual harassment

Meta will implement a ‘”personal boundary” feature to its Horizon Worlds and Venue virtual experiences after users claimed instances of sexual harassment in VR.
This segment aired on 5 Live on February 4, 2022.
by: Bobby Gonzalez, Andy Riesmeyer, Samantha Cortese, Robert PuentePosted: / Updated:
Meta will implement a ‘”personal boundary” feature to its Horizon Worlds and Venue virtual experiences after users claimed instances of sexual harassment in VR.
This segment aired on 5 Live on February 4, 2022.