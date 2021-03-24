Miller Lite candles will make your home smell like your favorite dive bar

Miller Lite has created a new line of candles that smell like your favorite bar.The candle line has three scents: Game Day Bar, Beer Garden and Dive Bar. Game Day Bar features the smells of peanuts and jalapeno with the smell of cracked leather.Beer Garden has notes of green moss, tropical sunscreens and a buttery fresh-baked pretzel. Dive Bar has top notes of aromatic tobacco, brew scents and notes of musk and pine.The $20 candles, can be pre-ordered from millerlite.com All proceeds will benefit the hospitality industry through the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild Foundation.

