Monty’s Good Burger debuts vegan slime mint milkshake

They’ve been called the “Vegan In-N-Out” because of their convincing plant based burgers, and this March, Monty’s Good Burger is taking on McDonald’s famed Shamrock Shake.

In a collab with edgy clothier Pizzaslime, the vegan favorite will donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. One dollar of each sale of the lime green slime shakes goes to the Monty & Friends Adoption Fund, which helps abandoned cats and dogs find homes.

Monty’s is offering its coconut-milk based lime green shake at all of their locations: Koreatown, Echo Park and Riverside.

