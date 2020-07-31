More Americans are supporting local businesses amid the pandemic, according to new survey

Seven out of 10 Americans said they shifted their shopping habits to support local businesses rather than big corporations or chain stores amid the pandemic, according to a new poll of us adults.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canva, the survey asked 2,000 Americans about how they’ve responded to COVID-19’s impact on their local communities and whether they’re supporting small businesses during this difficult time.

Almost 80% of respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed their perspective on just how important small businesses are to their communities.

