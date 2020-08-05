More than half of Americans changed their patterns on social media during the pandemic, survey shows

Fifty-six percent of Americans have changed their patterns on social media due to tension from current events, according to researchers from The Ohio State University.

Ken Yeager and his colleagues at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center polled 2,000 people and found more Americans are adjusting to how they use social media platforms. Many participants cited stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the movement to end racial inequality and other divisive political issues as reasons for taking a break from social media.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 4, 2020.