More than one-third of Americans know someone who has been sick from COVID-19, survey shows

More than one-third of Americans know someone who has been sick from COVID-19, according to a recent survey by UCLA and the Democracy Fund.

The survey also supports previous evidence of racial disparity between people getting COVID-19; Black and Latino respondents are more likely to have had an immediate family member get sick than white Americans.

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci has a blunt assessment of the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to other countries, he says we’re not doing great, and cited a lack of unity as the cause. Fauci also suggested that states surging in cases should consider shutting down.

