Most aggressive dog breed named in study

New research reveals which dog breeds are the most aggressive.

Scientists at the University of Helsinki studied behavior of more than 9,000 dogs covering 24 breeds. They found small dogs were more likely to behave more aggressively than mid-sized and large dogs.

Scientists also found male dogs are more aggressive than females, and neutering them has no impact on making them more or less aggressive.

Rough collies came in first on the list, followed by the miniature poodle, miniature schnauzer, German shepherd, and the Spanish water dog.

The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on May 4, 2021.