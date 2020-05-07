Moving Out game review and virtual games to play with friends and family

5 Live’s Producer Julie shares her favorite games this week to play solo or with friends and family.

PlayingCards.io is a free website that lets you play any tabletop game, in your browser, multiplayer with your friends and family. To play their Cards Against Humanity alternative online click here.

Tag Questions offer tons of fun and challenging “most likely to” questions to ask others when you video chat with friends and family. Find all the questions you will ever need here.

Moving Out is the latest couch co-op game from Team 17. For more information visit Team 17’s website.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired May 6, 2020.