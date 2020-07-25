Mr. Fries Man: The most unique fries in South L.A.

Robert Puente is back out on the streets in a special, socially distanced, edition of the Robert Report. South Los Angeles underground chef Craig Batiste created a cult following at his restaurant Mr. Fries Man. His fries are topped with lemon garlic sauce, buffalo chicken, barbecue bacon ranch shrimp or other elaborate combinations.

This segment aired on July 28, 2020.