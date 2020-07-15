Musso & Frank offers takeout and delivery for the first time ever

Musso & Frank, the iconic restaurant in Hollywood, has decided to offer takeout and delivery for the first time in its 100-year existence. Diners ordering on the restaurant’s website can have a meal and a bottle of wine delivered to their homes via Postmates or pick up their orders in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Printed historical information about the dishes and a handwritten note certifying quality and food safety will also be included with each meal. During the pandemic, the restaurant has kept staff on payroll while figuring out how to navigate new protocols.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired on July 14, 2020.