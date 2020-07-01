Nearly half of Americans are jobless, says the Bureau of Labor Statistics

The unemployment ratio plunged to 52.8 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That number represents employed people as a percentage of the U.S. adult population. It takes into account adults not in the labor force, and people who are discouraged about the prospects of finding a job. This is different than the weekly jobs report, which only looks at people actively looking for a job.

This segment aired on June 30, 2020.