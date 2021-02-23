New 2022 Mercedes C-Class: A bargain S-Class?

KTLA 5 Live checks out the unveiling of the new Mercedes C-Class. The new model boasts a slew of technological advances, performance upgrades and more.
This segment aired on 5 Live on Tuesday, February 23, 2020. The new model boasts
by: Andy Riesmeyer, Samantha Cortese, Bobby Gonzalez, Robert PuentePosted: / Updated:
KTLA 5 Live checks out the unveiling of the new Mercedes C-Class. The new model boasts a slew of technological advances, performance upgrades and more.
This segment aired on 5 Live on Tuesday, February 23, 2020. The new model boasts