New food delivery app launches in L.A., offers free Umami Burger

A new delivery app in Southern California is looking to compete with other apps delivering directly from restaurants to people’s doors.

Restaurant group C3 says the CITIZENS GO app eliminates hidden delivery fees and allows users to group menu items from multiple restaurants – like Krispy Rice, Umami Burger and Sam’s Crispy Chicken – into a single cart.

As an intro offer, all users who download CITIZENS GO will receive a free Umami Burger with their first in-app purchase.

KTLA viewers can get $10 off orders of $50 or more when they use CITIZENS GO with promotion code KTLA10 through May 9.

This segment aired on 5 Live April 29, 2021.