New Harry Potter video game mired by controversy: VENN + 5 Live

Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in video game news.

It’s been 25 years since we’ve started to “catch ’em all.” This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. The company is celebrating all year long by partnering with big name musicians like Katy Perry and Post Malone, and remaking a series favorite game, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. Emma shares how Pokémon fans can we get in on the fun .

Meanwhile, more teachers are turning to video games to connect with students and promote interactive learning. G2A is a company offering a free course to teachers to learn how to use video games as an educational tool. According to their study, 89% of teachers who’ve used gaming in a classroom setting say that they’ve seen a noticeable uptick in engagement with the subjects they’re teaching.

In other gaming news, a new Harry Potter game is surrounded by controversy ahead of its release. The highly anticipated game “Hogwarts Legacy” promises to give players their very own experience in the Harry Potter universe. The game has been under heavy scrutiny and has tried to distance itself from franchise creator J.K. Rowling after many transphobic remarks. Now they’re adding more diverse gender options to the game, but it might not be enough to earn back the good will of some fans.