New outbreaks of COVID-19 causes San Diego County to re-evaluate its reopening plan

San Diego county is re-evaluating its reopening guidelines after eight community outbreaks of COVID-19 were reported there in the last week.

The outbreaks were reported in three businesses, two restaurants, one private residence, a campground, and a social club.

County leaders say the pause of reopening more businesses in San Diego will not impact any businesses that have already opened or were set to today, like nail salons and tattoo parlors.

This segment aired on June 19, 2020.

