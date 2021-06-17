New video game has help from George R.R. Martin: VENN + 5 Live

Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in pop culture and video game news.

Elden Ring is a new, highly anticipated game developed by From Software, the makers of the infamously difficult “Dark Souls” games. It’s been years in the making as a collaboration between “Dark Souls” creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and the creator of “Game of Thrones” George R.R. Martin. The game features a rich fantasy storyline and like all From Software games, devilishly hard combat.

The Marvel’s Avengers video game has had a rocky first year, plagued by low numbers of players and glitchy gameplay, but the game has smoothed most of those technical problems out in time to roll out their newest character for the game, T’Challa himself. Black Panther will soon be a playable character with his own storyline to help you fill out the Avengers roster and save the universe.

The Olympic Virtual Series is a new competition taking place this summer around the time of the Olympic Games. The International Olympic Committee has partnered with several high profile games to hold events in sailing, cycling, baseball and more. Players will compete in these esports, all virtually, from the comfort of their seats, to become the first esports players recognized by the Olympic Committee. No word yet on whether these competitors will be taking home actual medals or if the prize will be something decidedly less shiny.

This segment aired on 5 Live on June 17, 2021.