Newly discovered ‘Citizen Kane’ review ruins film’s Rotten Tomatoes rating

The 1941 Orsen Welles film “Citizen Kane” is often regarded as one of the greatest movie ever made.

Now, a newly uncovered review by a critic from the Chicago Tribune has wrecked the film’s perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, dropping it’s 100% rating score to 99%.

The 80-year-old review was originally published on May 7, 1941, a week after the classic film’s theatrical release.

The critic, who published the review under a pseudonym Mae Tinee, as per the paper’s policy at the time, said, “It’s interesting. It’s different. In fact, it’s bizarre enough to become a museum piece. But its sacrifice of simplicity to eccentricity robs it of distinction and general entertainment value,” adding: “I only know it gives one the creeps and that I kept wishing they’d let a little sunshine in.”

The review was uncovered as part of a Rotten Tomatoes’ archival project that aims to add reviews from the past to iconic films.

