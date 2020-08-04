News anchor’s entire family contracts COVID-19 days after she gives birth

A North Carolina news anchor shared her story on social media after her entire family contracted COVID-19.

Molly Grantham, an anchor at WBTV in Charlotte, said her family got the virus shortly after she gave birth to a baby boy named Hobie. Grantham said everyone would be OK but hopes her family’s story reminds people to take the virus seriously.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 3, 2020