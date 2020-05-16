News Quiz: What experiment shows how fast COVID-19 can spread in restaurants?

5 Live plays their weekly “Friday News Quiz.” Producer Julie challenges Andy, Sam, and Robert on their knowledge of the latest news of the week as well as throwing it back with some historical news.

Topics covered this week included the coronavirus, sports, video games, and more. Play along to see how well you do!

This segment aired May 15, 2020.