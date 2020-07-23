Newsom sued by conservative group over school closures

A conservative group is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom over his order barring most California schools from starting with in-person classes this fall. The Center for American Liberty said the order violates the state’s constitutional guarantee to a basic education. The governor’s office has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

This segment aired on July 22, 2020.