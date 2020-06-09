No fines for peaceful protesters, says LA city officials

City officials say many of those who were taken into custody either violated curfew rules or failed to disperse after the Los Angeles Police Department declared their protest unlawful.

The L.A. city attorney’s office says only those arrested for crimes, like looting, arson, and vandalism will be prosecuted.

The L.A. County district attorneys office is also declining to pursue any curfew cases. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says his agency made 475 arrests, while the LAPD made more than 2,600 arrests.

This segment aired June 8, 2020.