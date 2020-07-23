North Hollywood nail salon not closing despite recent statewide shutdown orders

The owner of a nail salon in North Hollywood said he is not closing again despite recent shutdown orders.

Robert Torosian, the owner of Laque Nail Bar, said he spent $35,000 on upgrades to his salon, including anti-microbial paint and making everything entirely touchless. Torosian even installed a NASA grade UV-C air purifier and got certified as a biohazard cleaning technician. But new statewide orders only allow nail salons to operate outdoors. Torosian said he is not moving outside and believes the environment is safer for clients and staff inside. Longtime clients of Laque Nail Bar said they support the salon’s decision and feel safe.

This segment aired on July 22, 2020.