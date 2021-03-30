After the pandemic took a huge toll on la’s nightlife scene, Nsync’s Lance Bass is getting ready to open the nation’s largest gay club in West Hollywood. Bass signed a lease to rent the space that was once home to famed gay nightclub Rage, which closed in September after a 37-year run over a landlord dispute. The yet-to-be named nightclub will open later this year. in the the former location of popular WeHo nightclub Sage.
This segment aired on 5 Live on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
NSYNC’s Lance Bass to open nation’s largest gay nightclub in West Hollywood
