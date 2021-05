NASA warns not even a nuclear bomb would stop a giant asteroid heading for Earth. In a simulated exercise, U.S. and European scientists were told they had six months to come up with a plan to save Earth from a giant asteroid. They determined six months was not enough time to prepare a spacecraft to blow it up with a nuclear bomb, like in the film ‘Armageddon’. Simulations showed a nuke may not even put a dent in a large asteroid.

This segment aired on 5 Live on May 4th, 2021.