Office space demand is down amid pandemic

Renting office space is expected to drop drastically in California, according to a new survey. The Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast Survey found the demand for office space dropped when the coronavirus forced many businesses to transition their employees to remote work. In Los Angeles, leasing was at its lowest point since the Great Recession.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 29, 2020.