Officials urge L.A. beachgoers to pick up their trash

Officials at local beaches are urging beachgoers to pick up their trash.

L.A. County’s Department of Beaches and Harbors say because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are heading to the beach. In fact, 3 million more people went to the beach from mid-May through June, a 60% increase over the same period last year. They say that’s had a toll on the county’s facility and crews. Officials are urging people to “pack in and pack out” and take your trash home with you.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired on July 13, 2020.