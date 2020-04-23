Officials warn the public to stop dumping gloves on the ground and to not microwave their face masks

5 Live discusses how Los Angeles County officials have had to step in and ask people to pick up their used gloves.

Some people have also been microwaving their face masks thinking it will kill germs. Firefighters warn it could set off a fire.

County officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend tossing used disposable masks and gloves into the garbage. Cloth masks can be reused after washing them with detergent in the washing machine.

“5 Live” is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5/

This segment aired April 22, 2020.