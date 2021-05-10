Only 7% of high schoolers are back in classrooms at LAUSD

Despite enhanced safety protocols and assurance of classroom safety from school officials, only seven percent of high schoolers in Los Angeles Unified School District have returned to in-person learning since schools reopened earlier this year.

In lower grades, LAUSD says only 18% of middle schoolers and only 30% of elementary school kids are back in classrooms.

KTLA’s 5 Live explores the reason why school officials, parents and students think in-person attendance is lower than anticipated by the district.

