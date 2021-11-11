Our date night at Bacari Silver Lake

The boys of 5 Live take a trip to Bacari Silver Lake. The restaurant, one of five locations across Los Angeles, is in the picturesque location formerly occupied by neighborhood staple Cliff’s Edge. Bacari Silver Lake is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant that features Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. For drinks, the bar offers a rotating curation of craft cocktails, wines, and eclectic beers from around the world. Bacari Silver Lake is located at 3626 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles.

This segment aired on 5 Live on November 11, 2021.