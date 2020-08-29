Owning an iPhone can increase chances of getting a date, new study finds

Single people who don’t already have an iPhone might want to get one. A new study found that it could significantly increase a person’s chances of getting a date.

CompareMyMobile analyzed 50,000 likes and right-swipes people made on dating sites. The study found that those who had an iPhone visible in a photo boosted the odds of a match by 76%.

Women were also found to be more swayed by the Apple device than men. Android devices, however, lowered the chance of right-swipes.

