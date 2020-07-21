Pasadena church fights to stay open

A church in Pasadena is pushing back on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidelines for places of worship during the pandemic.

Harvest Rock Church has filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order and an injunction against the state ban on indoor services. Clergy members say statewide COVID-19 restrictions for churches are unfair, and they feel it is discriminatory for the governor to allow protests but not to allow worship. Church officials also say they’ve taken multiple measures to ensure the safety of their parishioners.

This segment aired on July 20, 2020.