Pentagon to make UFO discoveries public

For over a decade, the Pentagon’s UFO program has only been discussed in classified briefings.

But now, the Defense Department will release some of its findings every six months. This comes after the Office of Naval Intelligence released a report to a Senate committee, outlining spending on the UFO program, called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force. The unit is tasked with standardizing the collection and reporting on sightings of unexplained aerial vehicles, according to the report.

