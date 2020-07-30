People keep lives secret on social media to avoid ‘pandemic shaming,’ according to new survey

The pandemic seems to be changing what people are posting about their lives on social media.

A new survey by OnePoll found that half of the respondents said they are not posting about gatherings they might be attending to avoid being shamed. Many are also not posting selfies without masks to prevent receiving critical comments.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired on July 29, 2020.