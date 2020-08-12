People who feel dizzy after standing may have higher risk of developing dementia, study shows

A new study found that people who feel dizzy after standing may be more likely to get dementia later in life.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, discovered people who had orthostatic hypotension, a drop in blood pressure, were 40% more likely to develop the disease. They studied the systolic and diastolic patterns in 2,000 people over the age of 70 for 12 years and found that over time, a temporary lack of blood flow to the brain had lasting impacts.

This segment aired on August 11, 2020.