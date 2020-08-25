Police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Protesters have been taking to the streets in Kenosha, Wisconsin after a video of an officer-involved shooting went viral.

Police said three officers responded to a domestic incident call Sunday night. Laquisha Bookers said she was with her kids and her fiancé, Jacob Blake, and did not call the police.

Bookers also said that Blake was unarmed. It’s unclear what happened between the officers and Blake, but video filmed by an onlooker showed Blake leaning into a vehicle and an officer firing inside.

Aug. 24, 2020