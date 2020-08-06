Polio-like illness that mostly affects children expected to resurge this fall, CDC warns

Public health officials are warning parents about a rare, polio-like illness that can affect children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said acute flaccid myelitis is due for a resurgence in the fall. Symptoms start as a common cold, but then the child may experience limb weakness and paralysis after the cold seems to clear up. Kids reported a headache in addition to neck and back pain before the limb weakness set in.

Doctors said if AFM is not treated as soon as those symptoms appear, it could cause permanent paralysis or even be life-threatening. Cases of AFM seem to spike every other year. The last surge was in 2018.

August 5, 2020