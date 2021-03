The Calm app will release seven tracks for World Sleep Day in a new “Sleep Remix Series.” In a deal with Unviersal Music Group, the app will feature 60-minute original tracks from Ariana Grande , Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, and Post Malone. World Sleep Day is March 19th. The remixes will be exclusive to the Calm app.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.