Poppy + Rose serves up brunch and blessings for dineL.A. 2021

The popular dineL.A. Restaurant Week is back for a spring fling.

The 14-day dining event is dedicated to supporting L.A.’s hard-hit restaurant community. Organizers encourage Angelenos to support local establishments following a difficult year for the food service industry.

A dineL.A. favorite, DTLA’s Poppy + Rose frequently gives back to the community. The husband-and-wife-owned business supports hospitals, children’s organizations, social justice causes, and more through financial assistance and meal donations.

dineL.A. will feature hundreds of local restaurants offering value-driven menus. The program runs March 1-14, 2021.

Find more at dinela.com and poppyandrosela.com

This segment aired February 26, 2021 on KTLA’s 5 Live.