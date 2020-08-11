President Trump briefly removed from press briefing after shooting near the White House

President Donald Trump was abruptly taken from the briefing room by Secret Service on Monday due to a shooting outside the White House.

Minutes later, Trump returned to the briefing room and confirmed the shooting.

“There was a shooting outside of the White House, and it seems to be very well under control. I’d like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work,” Trump said.

August 10, 2020