Prized racing pigeon sells at auction for record $1.9 million

A prized Belgian racing pigeon has been sold at auction for a record price of $1.9 million.

The bird, named “New Kim,” was purchased by a wealthy fan from China for 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million). The winning bid capped a frantic last hour of bidding at the two-week auction held at the Pipa pigeon center in Belgium. Only a decade ago, the record price for a pigeon stood at one-tenth of New Kim’s price.

The record bid is evidence that the once-declining sport is on the rebound. A total of 445 bird were sold at auction with overall sales pushing past $7 million dollars.

