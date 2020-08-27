Protesters block streets in Hollywood over a scheduled homeless area cleanup

On Wednesday, there was a tense standoff between sanitation workers and protesters over a scheduled homeless area clean-up in Hollywood.

Los Angeles City Department of Public Works officials said crews were on scene to do a comprehensive cleaning at the “bridge housing” shelters as directed by the City Council last month.

They were supposed to clear out all the tents and belongings to power wash the area, but activists showed up to try and block the work. The crew decided to deescalate the situation by just spot cleaning instead, which only involved removing trash and cleaning around the tents, according to city officials.

Aug. 26, 2020