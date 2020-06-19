Attorneys representing dozens of protesters who were arrested during recent demonstrations are filing a civil lawsuit, claiming they were mistreated.

The protesters were arrested between May 30th and June 3rd and were charged with misdemeanor crimes for failure to obey a curfew and failure to disperse.

The attorneys say the protesters were mistreated, including being driven around for hours and unable to use the bathroom. They also claim the curfews were illegal.

The city of L.A. and Santa Monica and the L.A. County District Attorney has agreed not to pursue charges against the peaceful protesters. But they still have to show up for court dates to avoid warrants for non-appearance.

This segment aired June 18, 2020.