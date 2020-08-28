Protests in response to Jacob Blake shooting remain peaceful in Kenosha, Wisconsin

The fourth night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake was smaller and mostly peaceful on Wednesday.

However, protesters did violate the city’s 7 p.m. curfew as they marched to Kenosha’s Civic Center Park where they were met by police. There were no reports of any violence, arson or looting.

More about the background of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is also being learned. Rittenhouse was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree intentional homicide and five other charges for the shootings of three people, two of whom died during the Kenosha protests that erupted following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Tuesday night.

Rittenhouse’s social media accounts showed he was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and of the Blue Lives Matter movement. Before the shootings on Tuesday, Rittenhouse was interviewed by the Daily Caller. He said he had come to Kenosha to protect local businesses and provide medical assistance.

The officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back has also been identified as Rusten Sheskey, who has worked for the Kenosha police department for seven years. No other officer fired their weapon.