Rare ‘Spider-Man’ comic sells at auction for record $3.6 million

A rare copy of Marvel Comic’s “Amazing Fantasy #15” has sold at auction for a record $3.6 million. The story includes the first appearance of Spider-Man, created by comic legends Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The comic book was published in 1962, and is only one of four copies that exist in near mint condition.

The sale, facilitated by Heritage Auctions, makes “Amazing Fantasy #15” the highest-selling comic book of all time, ousting the previous record holder, DC Comic’s “Action Comics #1”, which sold for $3.25 million in early 2021. “Action Comics #1” famously includes the debut appearance of Superman.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Sept. 10, 2021.