Rite Aid expanded its COVID-19 testing. More of its stores are now capable of conducting coronavirus tests, which should help in the shortage of testing locations. Appointments are required and can be made on its website.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 16, 2020.