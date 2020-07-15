Riverside gym refuses to close, despite Gov. Newsom’s orders

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

A Riverside gym is refusing to shut down despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new public health order. Fitness Mania posted a message on its Facebook page saying it will stay open and that it has been operating lawfully. The message also said any orders issued by governmental powers are just suggestions.

This segment aired on July 14, 2020.

