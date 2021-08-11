Robert Report, Street Edition: Rob tries Jah Mama Sauce at Uncle Paulie’s Deli

KTLA 5 Live’s Robert Puente hits the streets of L.A. to visit one of the most popular delis on the West Coast. Uncle Paulie’s Deli is known for its fresh cuts of meat, friendly customer service and is the hot spot for Jah Mama Sauce. Uncle Paulie opened up his storefront four years ago with the hopes of bringing a piece of New York to our great city of angels, and since then, has expanded to downtown L.A., and another location is coming soon to Studio City.

As many restaurants suffered during 2020, Uncle Paulie’s Deli was no exception. Forced into pivoting their services to delivery and selling groceries, the deli jumped at the opportunity to support their community and has continued to thrive ever since. They soon teamed up with Roofeeo, the brilliant mastermind behind Jah Mama Sauce to bring people a taste of Caribbean spice.

Inspired by his mother’s recipes, Roofeeo created Jah Mama Sauce to bring joy and a spicy kick to the people of the world. You can find Jah Mama Sauce at any participating Uncle Paulie’s Deli and at several other exclusive retailers in Los Angeles, or find them online here. Follow both Uncle Paulie’s Deli and Jah Mama Sauce on on Instagram.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on Aug. 11, 2021.