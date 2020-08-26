Robot performs COVID-19 test on patients in Taiwan

Engineers in Taiwan have developed a robotic arm to perform nasal swab tests in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The company Brain Navi claims the machine completes the test in five minutes, and it works by inserting a long swab into the nose to collect samples, which it then places in a vial.

Brain Navi said the main purpose of the robotic arm is to reduce staff and patient contact. The robot has only been tested on company employees, but the hope is that it can be widely used soon.

